UAlbany women’s basketball falls short to #1 Stony Brook in AE quarterfinals

STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Kicking off postseason play, the University at Albany women’s basketball team pushed top-seeded Stony Brook to the brink on Saturday in the America East Quarterfinals. The Great Danes battled with the Seawolves, but ultimately came up short in overtime by a score of 54-49.

“I’m really proud of our effort and focus tonight,” said Head Coach Colleen Mullen. “We executed a game plan and our players showed a tremendous amount of grit and character. It’s not the outcome we wanted, but I’m so proud of each one of these players. I was so happy our seniors Lexi, Amanda and Kumi played with such maturity, focus and commitment in their last game in a Great Dane uniform. We fought for 45 minutes and I couldn’t be more proud of how we played tonight in light of all adversity we faced as a team this season.”



Paced by a 20-point performance by Schecter, UAlbany led throughout most of the contest. The Lowell, Massachusetts native had a stellar final game as Great Dane. The senior added eight rebounds and was an anchor on defense with four blocks. Schecter finished the season with four 20-point games, and five for her career.



The Great Danes got off to a quick start in the first with a Schecter layup and a Frames three-point to go up 5-0. The Seawolves responded back with a layup of their own, but the Great Danes pulled ahead with four straight points to lead 9-2. Stony Brook cut into the deficit with a free throw, but another Schecter layup ultimately gave the Great Danes a commanding 11-5 lead heading into the second.



UAlbany had a stellar performance from beyond the arc to start the second. Two three-pointers by Johnson and one by Conroy extended the lead to 20-5 at the 7:23 mark. Stony Brook responded back with a 12-0 run from that forward to cut the deficit to 20-17. A Haegerstrand jumper put the Great Danes up 22-17, but the Seawolves quickly cut the deficit back to three with a jumper of their own. Conroy tallied a layup to put UAlbany back up five (24-19) at the 1:53 mark, but the lead with quickly trimmed back to three. The Great Danes held a 24-21 lead heading into halftime.



The two teams began trading points starting in the third quarter, with the Great Danes leading by no more than single digits. A Haegerstrand jumper put UAlbany up 30-24 at the 7:11 mark, but the Seawolves immediately responded back. Schecter free throws put the Great Danes up 33-28 with 3:42 remaining, but four straight points by Stony Brook cut the UAlbany lead to 33-32 heading into the fourth.



The Great Danes continued to maintain their lead for most of the fourth quarter, being up by as many as five. The back and forth trend continued between the two teams, with Stony Brook continuing to trim the deficit. The Great Danes held a 45-43 lead with 1:41 remaining and had the final possession of the quarter, but a turnover led to a game-tying layup by Stony Brook forcing overtime.



In overtime, Schecter continued her strong play with a quick layup to put UAlbany up 47-45 with 4:42 remaining. From that point forward, Annie Warren for Stony Brook notched seven straight points to give the Seawolves a 52-49 lead. Stony Brook added two free throws with 11 seconds remaining to ultimately seal the win.