UAlbany women’s basketball announces 2020-21 schedule

ALBANY, N.Y. – The University at Albany men's basketball team has announced an anticipated 22-game schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 season. The schedule consists of four non-conference games and 18 America East competitions. "We feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to play this season as these are challenging times for so many," said head coach Will Brown. "We appreciate the America East Conference for making health and safety the top priority for all involved. The weekend games on back-to-back days at one site against the same team is unique and exciting. Our non-conference schedule has been a tremendous challenge to put together. We are looking forward to playing at Mohegan Sun and using our non-conference opportunities to get us ready for conference play." UAlbany opens the 2020-21 season at home hosting Marist on November 28. The men's big non-conference event, the Naismith Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament at Mohegan Sun arena will take place December 3 and 4. UAlbany will play in the Springfield bracket with Quinnipiac and Drexel. The men kick off America East play on December 19 at SEFCU Arena, hosting UMBC. This season's America East format will see member institutions play one another in back-to-back games at the same site on Saturdays and Sundays to complete the full 18-game double round-robin. Before their bye on December 27-28, the Great Danes will host one final non-conference game, against Bryant, on December 23. Following the men's bye week, the team will visit 2020 America East finalist Vermont on January 2 and 3, before returning to SEFCU Arena January 9 and 10 to host Stony Brook in a rematch of the 2020 America East quarterfinals. UAlbany next welcomes NJIT to SEFCU on January 16 and 17 to play the Highlanders for the first time as conference opponents. The Great Danes return to the road on January 23 and 24 for a trip to New Hampshire ahead of their penultimate home weekend on January 30 and 31 against UMass Lowell. Next, UAlbany will visit Maine on February 6 and 7. The men's built-in open weekend, to account for any potential schedule changes during the season, is scheduled for February 14 and 15. After the open weekend, the Great Danes host Binghamton on February 18 and 19, the only week the team will not play its America East opponent on Saturday and Sunday. The men's regular season will end February 27 and 28 at 2020 America East finalist Hartford. Due to current New York State COVID-19 guidelines, fan attendance at sporting events is prohibited. UAlbany Athletics is committed to adhering to these guidelines, but will monitor the situation closely in the event any change allows fan attendance at SEFCU Arena this winter. Should current restrictions lift, the department will be in communication regarding how to secure tickets for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

2020-21 UAlbany Men's Basketball Schedule

*denotes America East opponent