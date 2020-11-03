UAlbany women’s basketball announces 2020-21 schedule

ALBANY, N.Y. – The University at Albany women’s basketball program announced an anticipated 23-game schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 season. The schedule includes five non-conference games and 18 America East competitions.
“It should be another very exciting and competitive America East conference season,” said head coach Colleen Mullen. “With the new format of back-to-back weekend games at one site, things like game preparation and recovery strategies will certainly look different this year. This format will help to protect our student-athletes’ health and safety and provide us the best opportunity to have competitive season. There may be unexpected changes that arise but we will focus on maintaining a positive outlook, staying vigilant in our health and safety precautions, and preparing our players the best we can every day.”
The women’s schedule begins with back-to-back home games on November 29 against Central Connecticut State and December 2 against crosstown rival Siena. The Great Danes’ first road trip will be December 5 at Marist.
On December 9, the women visit Hofstra before a road trip to Army West Point on December 15 to close out their non-conference slate.
Conference play begins December 19 at UMBC. This season’s America East format will see member institutions play one another in back-to-back games at the same site on Saturdays and Sundays to complete the full 18-game double round-robin.
Following the two opening games against the Retrievers, the Great Danes will enjoy their bye week before hosting Vermont on January 2 and 3 for the conference home opener. The following weekend, UAlbany will visit Stony Brook on January 9 and 10 in a rematch of the 2020 America East quarterfinals.
A second-straight road trip will see UAlbany play at NJIT, facing off against the Highlanders for the first time as America East opponents. The Great Danes return to SEFCU Arena to host New Hampshire on January 23-24.
UAlbany will visit UMass Lowell on January 30 and 31 before hosting 2020 America East finalist Maine on February 6 and 7. One final regular-season road trip, at Binghamton on February 13 and 14, leads into the women’s built-in open weekend, allowing for any potential schedule adjustments. The two games against Binghamton represent the only week during the conference season where games are not played on Saturday and Sunday.
The regular season will end with the Great Danes hosting Hartford on February 27 and 28.
Due to current New York State COVID-19 guidelines, fan attendance at sporting events is prohibited. UAlbany Athletics is committed to adhering to these guidelines, but will monitor the situation closely in the event any change allows fan attendance at SEFCU Arena this winter. Should current restrictions lift, the department will be in communication regarding how to secure tickets for the upcoming 2020-21 season.
2020-21 UAlbany Women’s Basketball Schedule
|Nov. 29
|Central Connecticut State
|Dec. 2
|Siena
|Dec. 5
|at Marist
|Dec. 9
|at Hofstra
|Dec. 15
|at Army West Point
|Dec. 19-20
|at UMBC*
|Jan. 2-3
|Vermont*
|Jan. 9-10
|at Stony Brook*
|Jan. 16-17
|at NJIT*
|Jan. 23-24
|New Hampshire*
|Jan. 30-31
|at UMass Lowell*
|Feb. 6-7
|Maine*
|Feb. 13-14
|at Binghamton*
|Feb. 27-28
|Hartford*
*denotes America East opponent