UAlbany women on pause until February 19th

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- New York state is quickly approaching the one-year mark since the statewide shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. With most businesses having reopened in some capacity, one industry is still wondering why they are behind the eight ball.

Pool halls throughout New York have been closed for nearly 12 months in compliance with the statewide shutdown. But with bills piling up and no guidance for reopening, the owner of Trick Shot Billiards and Sharpshooters Pool Hall is left wondering how much longer he can survive.