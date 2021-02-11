ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany women’s basketball team will be on pause until February 19, 2021 following a positive COVID-19 test result within the team’s Tier 1 personnel group.
The women’s games against Hartford this weekend have been cancelled in light of the Hawks opting out of the remainder of the season, and the games against NJIT next weekend have been postponed.
Games beyond the weekend of February 20-21 will be announced by the America East at a later date.
UAlbany women on pause until February 19th
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany women’s basketball team will be on pause until February 19, 2021 following a positive COVID-19 test result within the team’s Tier 1 personnel group.