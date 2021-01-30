UAlbany wins third straight

LOWELL, Mass. (NEWS10) —

Score: UAlbany 46, UMass Lowell 39



Location: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Mass.



Records: UAlbany (5-6, 4-3) | UMass Lowell (8-6 | 7-4)



Short Story: UAlbany women’s basketball pulls away in the fourth quarter to claim their third-straight victory, knocking off UMass Lowell 46-39.



Key Stats



UAlbany has won three games in a row

UAlbany shot 3-15 in the first quarter

Kyara Frames scored six of UAlbany’s first eight points

UMass Lowell shot 1-15 in the second quarter

UAlbany closed the first half on an 8-0 run

UAlbany outscored UMass Lowell 7-0 in transition and 11-4 off of turnovers

UMass Lowell outrebounded UAlbany 44-34



Coach Mullen: “We’re thrilled with the win today. I’m excited we were able to execute down the stretch and get some really big stops when we needed to. UMass Lowell really gave us everything we could handle defensively. Our defense was extremely impressive. We will need to work on our boxing out for tomorrow. We worked so hard to get stops and the players played so tough, and then at times we didn’t finish out the play with a boxout, and we gave up some second chance opportunities. We knew they were going to press us for 40 minutes and I thought we did a good job of handling their pressure and changing defenses. There is certainly a lot to build upon for tomorrow.”



How it Happened



The Great Danes struggled from the field in the first quarter, shooting just 3-15 over the first 10 minutes. Kyara Frames contributed two of the three made field goals, a pair of threes, to score six of UAlbany’s first eight points. UMass Lowell shot 6-11 in the first quarter but only led 12-8 heading into the second.

UAlbany's shooting woes continued into the second quarter, where they shot just 1-8 to start. UMass Lowell also struggled from the floor, shooting just 1-15 for the quarter. Despite the shooting issues, UAlbany took the lead, 16-15, with 2:27 to go when Stella Pop hit a layup. It was UAlbany's first lead since 3-2 with 7:59 left in the first.

Following an 8-0 run to close the second quarter, UAlbany led 18-15 at halftime, behind six points each from Frames and Helene Haegerstrand. The Great Danes shot just 7-27 in the first half, but held UMass Lowell just three points in the second quarter.

UAlbany quickly took a six-point lead to start the third quarter, and never led by less than four until UMass Lowell cut the lead to one with 1:39 remaining. From there, UAlbany scored five straight to take a 30-24 lead with 38 seconds left, before UMass Lowell cut the lead to four to start the fourth.

The River Hawks once again cut the lead to one early in the fourth and again a few minutes later before UAlbany built a six-point lead with 4:28 to go. UMass Lowell pulled within one point one final time with 2:30 remaining before UAlbany took its largest lead of the afternoon, eight points, with 40 seconds to go. UAlbany went on to win 46-39.

UAlbany has now won a season-long three games in a row. Frames led all scorers with 13 points, and Haegerstrand added 12. Ellen Hahne grabbed nine rebounds. UAlbany’s defense held UMass Lowell to just 15-55 shooting for the game, including 0-7 from three.



Next: UAlbany closes the series at UMass Lowell tomorrow at 1:00 pm.