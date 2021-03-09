UAlbany wins second straight

Graduate student Isis Young and senior Rayshel Brown combined for 47 total points as the Siena Women's Basketball team came out with victory by a score of 74-65 in the First Round of the 2021 Hercules Tires MAAC Basketball Championships. It is the second straight year the Saints were able to grab a first round win, now making them 9-3 overall in first round games. Siena controlled the pace, outscoring Niagara 24-6 on the fast break. Young had yet another healthy stat line, putting up 26 points on 8-for-17 shooting from the field including a trio of three pointers and four assists. Brown tied her career-high in points with 21, also making it her highest total in a Siena uniform. Junior Amari Anthony would contribute 14 total points, while senior Marilena Gerostergiou would add eight rebounds. In addition to the game accolades, junior Tobulayefa Watts would become the seventh player in program history to eclipse the 100 blocks plateau in a career. Her block would come in the fourth quarter of the game, her only block of the ballgame. Niagara was led by a 23 point effort from sophomore Angel Parker, who also had five assists and four rebounds. Olivia Mason added 12 points, while Ally Haar scored 10 points – six of which came from long distance. Both sides jostled for the lead throughout the whole first quarter, as the team played to a 17-15 Niagara lead after the first quarter. Young and Brown combined for 13 of the team's 15 points in the frame, as the Saints came out flying in the second quarter. The Green and Gold would shoot 67 percent in the second quarter, with Young going a perfect 2-for-2 from beyond the arc and Anthony chipping in five points. It would be a slim 33-31 Siena lead as the teams headed into the locker rooms at halftime. The Saints kept their momentum going in the second half, as Siena used a 9-0 run after both sides swapped baskets to open the half. That would open up the lead for the Green and Gold, as they would hold a nine-point lead through the end of the quarter, 49-40. Niagara would make a charge back, despite being down by as many as 12 points with 5:30 to play. The Purple Eagles would cut the Siena lead to as little as two points with 1:17 to play. However, the Saints were able to get a quick counter bucket from Anthony to put the lead back to four with a minute ago. Siena would make free throws down the stretch, and hold on for the win. Siena won the offensive battle in the paint, scoring a season-high 44 points down low and .490 shooting percentage from the floor. The Green and Gold also outrebounded the Purple Eagles 37-33. The Saints will return to action tomorrow, Wednesday, Mar. 10 when they take on the top-seeded Marist Red Foxes at 12 PM in the Quarterfinal Round of the 2021 Hercules Tires MAAC Women's Basketball Championship at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.