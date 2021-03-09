UAlbany wins second straight

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —
Score: UAlbany 18, Hofstra 7
Location: John Fallon Field in Albany, N.Y.
Records: UAlbany (4-2) | Hofstra (2-1)
Short Story: Kyla Zapolski scores five goals and Aislinn Sweeney records 15 saves to power UAlbany women’s lacrosse past Hofstra 18-7.
Key Stats
- Kyla Zapolski scored five goals with one assist
- Aislinn Sweeney recorded 15 saves
- Sarah Falk recorded a hat trick
- Kendra Harbinger scored two goals with three assists
- UAlbany outshot Hofstra 36-26
- UAlbany outdrew Hofstra 8-2 in the first half
Coach Rowan Thomson: “I’m so proud of the team’s effort for coming out and playing a full 60 minutes from top to bottom. The bench was electric all game and the women on this team are so supportive and empowering to one another. Today’s game displayed the potential within this program and it is really exciting to see the grown we’ve had in this first third of the season. We will use this game to build momentum as we move primarily into conference games.”
How it Happened
- UAlbany opened the game on a 5-0 run kicked off by Bryar Hogg finding the back of the net on a penalty advantage off a setup from Kyla Zapolski with 24:43 left in the first. The run reached its peak with 16:12 remaining when Madison Conway scored, unassisted, to put UAlbany up 5-0.
- Hofstra broke UAlbany’s run by scoring two goals within 20 seconds of game time to cut the Great Danes’ lead to 5-3. UAlbany matched Hofstra’s pace, responding with two goals to retake a five-goal lead and enter halftime up 7-2.
- Hofstra scored first after the break, within 32 seconds, to cut their deficit to four. UAlbany rolled off the next four goals to lead 11-3 with 23:25 remaining after Katie Pascale notched her ninth goal of the season just 25 seconds after Zapolski had scored.
- After Hofstra scored to make the game 11-4, UAlbany scored the next two on free-position attempts from Pascale and Kendra Harbinger. Hofstra scored again before UAlbany went on another 4-0 run, initiated by defender Jordyn Marr finding net for the first time this season.
- Trailing 17-5, Hofstra scored back-to-back goals to cut UAlbany’s lead to 17-7 with 4:01 remaining. UAlbany scored once more, with 32 seconds left, when Ally Alliegro found Kadi Futia.
- Zapolski finished with five goals and one assist to pace the Great Danes’ offense. In goal, Aislinn Sweeney recorded 15 saves, including eight in the second half. Sweeney’s 15 saves are tied for 10th-most in a single game in Division I era program history.
- Next: UAlbany hosts Binghamton on Saturday, March 13.