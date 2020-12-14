UAlbany upsets Seton Hall

Score: UAlbany 71, Seton Hall 66



Location: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, N.J.



Records: UAlbany (1-1); Seton Hall (2-1)



Short Story: UAlbany women’s basketball steps up against Seton Hall, an opponent scheduled late Friday, knocking off the Pirates 71-66 to clinch their first win of the season behind another double-double from Ellen Hahn and late-game heroics from Kyara Frames .



Key Stats



UAlbany started the game shooting 6-6 from the floor

Ellen Hahne and Helene Haegerstrand each scored 10 points in the first half, and combined to shoot 9-11 from the floor

UAlbany did not shoot a free throw in the first half

UAlbany shot 57.1% in the fourth quarter

Kyara Frames scored nine of UAlbany’s final 11 points, and went 6-6 from the free-throw line

Haegerstrand notched a career-high 26 points on 10-14 shooting



Coach Mullen: “I’m so proud of the way we executed the game plan. They did everything we asked them to do and they played with such toughness and played such good team basketball. We had 19 assists and shot 10-10 from the free throw line. Even when Seton Hall went on their runs, we answered and didn’t let them build momentum. We were always able to get that stop we needed and limit them to one possession. We put two halves together and were able to finish the game. To turn around on a one-day prep where you can barely practice after a learning experience at Hofstra, the adjustments our players made was incredible and I couldn’t be more proud.”



“The toughness of Helene, Ellen, and Kyara was so impressive today. Helene had an unbelievable game. She had the hot hand and we kept finding her. And you have to credit the unselfish play of Ellen, who also had a hot hand but kept finding Helene. And Kyara was setting up her defense to set up shots for whomever was hot, and everyone performed their role admirably. Bringing all of that together we held Seton Hall to 35 points under their season average today.”



How it Happened



For the second-straight game, Helene Haegerstrand put UAlbany on top early with a three-pointer. The Great Danes hit each of their first six shots to hold an early lead of 13-5, with last game’s high-scorer Ellen Hahn contributing six points, and Haegerstrand scoring five.

The Pirates took their first lead of the game, 27-26, with 5:20 left in the second quarter. The two teams traded the lead for the remainder of the first half, which ended with Seton Hall holding a narrow 32-31 lead.

The Great Danes collectively shot 56% from the floor in the first half, converting on 14 of their 25 attempts. Hahne and Haegerstrand each scored 10 points on a combined 9-11 shooting spree.

A 7-0 run early in the third quarter put UAlbany back up 38-35. The Pirates had opened up a four-point gap but subsequently shot 1-7.

UAlbany used a 9-0 run mid-way through the fourth quarter to take 53-47 lead, holding the Pirates scoreless for more than four minutes. During the run, Haegerstrand scored her 20th point of the game.

Kyara Frames scored nine of UAlbany’s final 11 points, including seven-straight, to clinch the game for the Great Danes 71-66. The win is UAlbany’s first of the season, and snaps a seven-game skid dating back to the end of last season.

Next: UAlbany visits Marist on Tuesday, December 15, before opening America East play at UMBC next weekend.