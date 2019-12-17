UAlbany trio named All-Americans

ALBANY, N.Y. – In the wake of an historic season, three UAlbany football players can now call themselves All-Americans. Karl Mofor and Juwan Green were placed on the second team, while Eli Mencer earned third-team honors.

Mofor led the Great Danes with 1,290 rushing yards. That total topped the Colonial Athletic Association, as did his near 92 rushing yards per game. The junior running back’s 10 rushing touchdowns ranked second in the conference. He caught two touchdown passes as well.

When it comes to receptions, no Great Dane can top Juwan Green. The senior wideout quickly became Jeff Undercuffler’s favorite target. He was a big-play threat every time he touched the ball, recording a CAA-best 1,386 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, Mencer was a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. The defensive end racked up 14.5 sacks, good for second most in the league, and 24 tackles for loss. He also snagged an interception, and forced five fumbles as a disruptive force on the Great Danes’ defensive line.