UAlbany trio hoping for opportunity in the NFL Draft

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Juwan Green, Griffin Clancy, and Eli Mencer are all hoping a phone call next Saturday means the start to their NFL careers,

“tremendously nervous,” said Clancy.

The Saratoga native said his agent JR Rickert has been in contact with half a dozen teams, if he doesn’t get drafted the offensive lineman could be a priority free agent.

Juwan Green might have the best shot of hearing his name called late,

“some teams have me on the board for the sixth round others have me on the board for the seventh round,” said the wide receiver.

Eli Mencer who has talked to the Bengals, Ravens, and Texans among others says he could hear his name in the seventh round. The linebacker just wants a shot to prove people wrong,

“the stigma that small school guys have of whether or not can play with the big boys is what they keep telling me but it’s really just a matter of who can play football at the end of the day.”

The draft is scheduled to start Thursday night with rounds four through seven on Saturday.