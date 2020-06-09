UAlbany to play in Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – The University at Albany men’s basketball team will play in the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Great Danes are one of eight teams in this year’s tournament field.



“We are looking forward to participating in this Hall of Fame multi team event,” said head coach Will Brown . “Greg Procino and his staff do an outstanding job and Mohegan Sun is an awesome venue. Our past experiences participating in the Tip-Off Tournament have been memorable and we expect the same this year as it truly is a first-class event.”



The eight teams are separated into two brackets. UAlbany will play in the Springfield bracket with Lehigh, LIU, and Quinnipiac. The Naismith bracket features Marquette, Minnesota, Central Florida, and Rhode Island.



The Great Danes will kick off tournament play in the campus round on November 11 at Minnesota and November 14 at Marquette. The games at Mohegan Sun take place November 21-22. UAlbany will play LIU in the late game on November 21 before advancing to either the Springfield bracket championship or consolation game on November 22 against either Lehigh or Quinnipiac.



Ticket information, game times and television broadcast details and will be released at a later date. As the health and safety of the athletes, fans and staff is of the utmost importance, the Basketball Hall of Fame will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely in the coming months and provide updates as needed. For more information, please visit www.halloffametipoff.com.