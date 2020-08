ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In response to the large gatherings off-campus by UAlbany students this weekend the school is suspending all athletic related activities. There is no timeline as of now for a return to practice, the decision was made with caution in mind.

The football team was supposed to start on field workouts this week those are now on hold. Although fall sports were canceled due to COVID-19 teams were still able to practice together when they returned to campus.