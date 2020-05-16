UAlbany still searching for big man to round out roster

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany’s Will Brown has nearly solidified his incoming recruiting class. He’s received commitments from five layers, leaving just one spot still open.

“Now we just need to find a big fella,” Brown explained. The pursuit of a big man is an ongoing project for the UAlbany coaching staff, and in some ways the deck is stacked against them. Brown said for one, it’s a lot easier to find perimeter players these days. And yet, there are a lot more programs looking for bigs, so the supply isn’t plentiful. On top of that, he’s seeking a specific skill set with that final scholarship.

“We don’t want a plotter,” said Brown. “We want a guy with some size, but we want him to be able to move. We want him to have a little bit of athleticism. So we’re taking our time, but we have to be careful. Not a lot of good, big, talented guys out there right now.”

To make mattes even more difficult, Brown is looking for a player that’ll be immediately eligible next year. That shrinks the pool of talent even further. At this point, he said he might be willing to pass up the perfect fit for the best available front court player, as long as that guy witll be able to help the team right away.