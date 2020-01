ALBANY, N.Y. – UAlbany improved to 2-0 in the America East with a 56-53 win over Binghamton. UA has now won 21 straight matchups over the Bearcats.

Lexi Schecter led the with 17 points while Kyara Frames added 14 in the victory. Clifton Park native Carly Boland scored 14 in defeat.