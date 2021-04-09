UAlbany runs past UMBC

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —

Score: UAlbany 19, UMBC 7



Location: John Fallon Field in Albany, N.Y.



Records: UAlbany (8-4, 5-1) | UMBC (4-4, 3-3)



Short Story: Women’s lacrosse wins its third game in a row by double-digits, jumping out to a big first-half lead against visiting UMBC ahead of a showdown with Syracuse next week.



Key Stats



UAlbany outscored UMBC 13-2 in the first half

UAlbany outshot UMBC 37-25, and won 20 ground balls to UMBC’s 11



Head Coach Katie Rowan Thomson : “I thought we came out really flying starting the first half, and again we’re really happy with putting a complete game together. I thought our defense played phenomenally and had some really great stands. Holding them to just two goals in the first half was amazing, and Georgia was really strong in the cage. The offense was moving really well. We moved the ball down the field really well, and we had some great fast break goals which helped carry the momentum and energy at a high level.”



How it Happened



Julia Imbo kicked off the game with an unassisted goal with 28:32 remaining in the first half, initiating a 7-0 opening run for the Great Danes lasting until UMBC’s first goal with 15:41 left before the break. Kyla Zapolski contributed two of her five goals in the opening stretch.

kicked off the game with an unassisted goal with 28:32 remaining in the first half, initiating a 7-0 opening run for the Great Danes lasting until UMBC’s first goal with 15:41 left before the break. contributed two of her five goals in the opening stretch. UAlbany responded to UMBC’s first goal with a 6-0 run to take a 13-1 lead with 1:59 left in the half. Zapolski scored her third goal off an assist from Imbo to put UAlbany up double-digits. UMBC scored once more to end the half, giving UAlbany a 13-2 halftime lead.

The second half played out more evenly. UAlbany and UMBC traded goals to start the half before a two-goal run for the Great Danes was countered in kind by the Retrievers. UAlbany ended UMBC’s brief run when Abby Stack scored with 15:12 left in the game to put UAlbany up 17-5. From there, the teams traded goals until time expired with UAlbany sealing the 19-7 victory.

scored with 15:12 left in the game to put UAlbany up 17-5. From there, the teams traded goals until time expired with UAlbany sealing the 19-7 victory. UAlbany outshot UMBC 37-25, including 25-14 in the first half. In goal, Georgia Schneidereith recorded seven saves and allowed six goals. Zapolski finished with five goals, while six Great Danes scored at least twice. Since the loss at Drexel on March 25, UAlbany has outscored its succeeding three opponents by a combined score of 62-18.



Next: UAlbany hosts #3 Syracuse, Coach Rowan Thomson’s alma mater, on Tuesday, April 13 at 3:00 pm.