UAlbany runs past Binghamton

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Junior goaltender Christopher Yanchoris had himself a career day on Saturday afternoon, as he made 26 saves in what became a tightly contested 7-6 overtime loss to the Monmouth Hawks. That mark would be the highest save total in an NCAA Division I single game since 2019, and would be only the third time since 2015 that a goalie in NCAA Division I game reached the 26-save plateau. That mark would be a new career high for Yanchoris, as he faced a total 51 shots on the day, with 33 coming on cage. On the field, both Jack Kiernan and Dylan Pantalone each collected three points apiece on two goals and an assist each. Colin Gleason and Seth Van Schepen would chip in the other goals for Siena. Kiernan, Colton Hart, and Trevor Marsala each added four ground balls apiece as well. Monmouth got a widespread list of scoring, as eight different players each contributed at least one point. Anthony Sardo, Conor Macrae, and Dwayne Mattushik each had two points apiece as Sardo scored a goal and an assist, Macrae two assists, and Mattushik two goals. Defensively, Chris Hervada grabbed eight ground balls, while Conor Tuturice collected five turnovers. In net, Noah Lode made 12 saves facing 18 shots on net. It would be a hard-fought opening quarter, with both teams playing scoreless until Monmouth broke the ice with a goal at the 8:12 mark, scored by Mattushik. However, 29 seconds later the Saints would pull things back even as Kiernan found the back of the net to make things 1-1. Despite Monmouth taking the lead once again at 2-1, Pantalone would even things back up with 42 seconds to play in the first as he scored off a dish from Brendan Lantieri to even things at 2-2. In the second, the Saints would go cold as Monmouth fought to a three-goal lead. At the halfway point, it would be a 5-2 Monmouth lead despite Yanchoris making 11 saves in the first half. Siena began to chip away in the third quarter, as Gleason would score his goal less than three minutes into the half to bring the score to 5-3. The Saints defense began to lock down, only allowing six total shots as Yanchoris recorded only a pair of saves. That allowed the Saints to even things up, as Van Schepen would score, along with Kiernan with nine seconds to play in the third. The score would stand 5-5 heading into the final frame. Yanchoris would shine in the fourth, as Pantalone would give him a lead at the 11:22 mark. The fifth year would score off a pass from Kiernan, giving Siena their first official lead of the day. Playing with the lead, Yanchoris would make 10 total saves in the fourth. However, with the clock winding down in the final minute, the Saints would draw a pair of penalties simultaneously, giving Monmouth a man advantage. Just as things looked in the clear and the penalties off the board, Monmouth struck with 2.7 seconds to play to tie things up at 6-6 to push things to overtime. Both sides played through one four-minute period, requiring another four minutes on the clock. Halfway through the second overtime, Yanchoris would make his 26th and final save, leaving a rebound that was scooped up by Monmouth's Andrew Duswalt. Duswalt would walk in and sneak a ball past Yanchoris, giving Monmouth the win. The Saints return to action next Saturday, Mar. 20 when they embark on their first road game of the season at Quinnipiac. The opening faceoff will kick things off at 12 PM.