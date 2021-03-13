UAlbany runs past Binghamton

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —
Score: UAlbany 19, Binghamton 13
Location: John Fallon Field in Albany, N.Y.
Records: UAlbany (5-2, 2-0) | Binghamton (1-1, 1-1)
Short Story: Kendra Harbinger and Katie Pascale push UAlbany past visiting Binghamton 19-13 ahead of a showdown with Stony Brook next weekend.
Key Stats
- Kendra Harbinger scored three goals with three assists
- Katie Pascale scored four goals with one assist
- Madison Conway scored three goals
- Aislinn Sweeney recorded 13 saves
- UAlbany outdrew Binghamton 21-13
- UAlbany outshot Binghamton 38-27
Head Coach Katie Rowan Thomson: “Today was another great day, and another great opportunity to play. We know every America East game is going to be really competitive. Binghamton came out strong to play and to compete. We’re really proud of how the team handled the physicality of the game. I thought we had some really great stops on defense and some beautiful looks on offense. I’m especially proud of our draw team, coming up with 21 draw controls today, and the draws are really reflective of the final score. That’s going to continue to be a big focus for us, and we thought the unit did an incredible job all game.”
How it Happened
- Katie Pascale and Julia Imbo scored within the first 71 seconds of the game, quickly putting UAlbany up 2-0. Binghamton scored to get on the board with 26:50 remaining before UAlbany went on a 4-0 run to take a 6-2 lead.
- Binghamton scored twice to cut UAlbany’s lead to 6-4. Bryar Hogg temporarily interrupted Binghamton’s brief streak, before Binghamton scored two more, cutting the lead to 7-5.
- UAlbany scored the next three, and five of the last seven, to lead 12-7 at halftime. The Great Danes scored the first two after the break to extend their lead to 14-7. Two goals by Binghamton cut the lead back to five, before UAlbany responded to maintain their seven-goal advantage with 20:06 left in the second half.
- The teams alternated the next four scores, with Binghamton notching two-straight with 10:00 and 8:13 remaining. UAlbany scored once more, when Abby Stack found Kathryn Sancilio, to win the game 19-13.
- Kendra Harbinger led UAlbany in scoring, with three goals and three assists. Katie Pascale scored four goals and added one assist. Madison Conway recorded a hat trick. Three other Great Danes, Hogg, Imbo, and Sarah Falk, each scored twice. Binghamton’s Paige Volkmann recorded a game-high six goals. With the victory, UAlbany has improved to 5-0 at home this season.
Next: UAlbany visits #7 Stony Brook on Saturday, March 20.