UAlbany football recognizes its historic run

The ultimate goal for the UAlbany football team is to be the last FCS team standing with a national championship trophy in hand. The Great Danes would need to win their next four games to take home the title.

Regardless of what happens from here, this team has already made history for the program, winning its first FCS playoff game over the weekend. The players recognize what this run means for the purple and gold.

“It’s definitely special,” said wide receiver Juwan Green, who is having a breakout campaign. “You always want to be a part of history. You always want to be remembered, and we’re really being remembered right now.”

Senior Eli Mencer wants to concentrate on the unfinished business ahead. “I honestly think the biggest thing is to not think about that aspect until all is said and done with,” he said, “but we know that this is something that no team at Albany has done before, so it’s definitely huge.”

It would be even bigger if UAlbany finds a way to pull off a road win at No. 5 Montana State this weekend in the second round of the tournament.