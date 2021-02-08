UAlbany ranked 12th in preseason poll

BELLEVUE, Wash. (NEWS10) — University at Albany senior Levi Metheny has been named Preseason All-America by HERO Sports ahead of the 2021 spring season. Additional, HERO Sports ranked UAlbany #12 in its Preseason National Poll.
Metheny, a redshirt-senior linebacker from Bethel Park, Md., led UAlbany in 2019 with 120 tackles, appearing in all 14 games for the Great Danes. His 63 solo tackles were most in the CAA. Metheny’s season earned All-CAA Second Team honors, as well as a spot on the Phil Steele Postseason All-CAA Second Team Defense.
UAlbany’s #12 ranking in the preseason poll is the highest the program has been ranked in history. Previously, the Great Danes ranked #15 in the Athlon Sports FCS Power Poll released in January 2020.
The Great Danes finished their record-setting 2019 campaign ranked #22 in HERO Sports’ national poll. Before the 2020 season was postponed, UAlbany ranked #24 in HERO Sports’ preseason poll, a mark they improved upon by 12 places by this spring.
UAlbany is set to open the season on March 5 at New Hampshire.
