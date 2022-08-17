ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the University at Albany football team draws closer to their season opener, the quarterback battle is becoming more transparent, and a frontrunner emerged at the team’s open practice Wednesday morning.

Sophomore Old Dominion University transfer Reese Poffenbarger handled first-team reps, and orchestrated a number of touchdown drives during the intersquad scrimmage portion of practice.

Sophomore Joey Carino, the only quarterback immersed in the competition who played on last year’s Danes team, and freshman Tyler Szalkowski are still in the mix for the starting spot, according to head coach Greg Gattuso. Both quarterbacks, however, worked almost exclusively with the back-up units Wednesday.

Despite Poffenbarger distancing himself as a top contender 17 days out from the Danes’ opening game at Baylor University, Gattuso complemented all three competing quarterbacks on the progression they’ve made during training camp.

“I think he’s (Poffenbarger’s) in the one’s today because he’s been practicing really well; they all have been,” said Gattuso. “I’m not disappointed in anybody right now. I think Joey does Joey things really well, and he’s moving the offense, making plays. And Tyler Szalkowski’s got a lot of talent. He just hasn’t had a ton of experience yet, so, we feel great about the three of them. Right now, it’s just a matter of seeing how it sorts out.”

Gattuso emphasized that the starting quarterback will not be “100% locked in,” until after the off week, following UAlbany’s September 24 matchup with Central Connecticut State University.

The ninth-year head coach added that regardless of who the starter is for their September 3 date with Baylor, all three quarterbacks will likely see time against the Bears.