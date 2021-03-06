UAlbany opens season with thrilling win over New Hampshire

DURHAM, N.H. (NEWS10) —

Score: #13 UAlbany 24, #14 New Hampshire 20



Location: Wildcat Stadium in Durham, N.H.



Records: UAlbany (1-0) | New Hampshire (0-1)



Short Story: The University at Albany men’s football team used a strong second half to claim a thrilling spring season opening win.



Key Stats

Quarterback Jeff Undercuffler went 23-for-36 for 192 yards with three touchdowns and one fumble.

Coach Greg Gattuso : “Every time we felt like we were getting a grasp of the game we made a big mistake, and they made some mistakes too. I think some of the penalties really hurt, but it was a battle of attrition. It’s a good win for us – to come in here, where not many people win, to be able to win two of our last three games here.”

How it Happened:

Redshirt freshman wideout Mike Gray went to work early, taking in four catches for 43 yards on the first drive for the Great Danes. Gray capped the drive with a 23-yard reception from Jeff Undercuffler for his first career touchdown. The drive featured two fourth-down situations for UAlbany – the first (4 th & 9) being converted via an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty from New Hampshire, the other (4 th & 1) converted on a Karl Mofor three-yard run.

UAlbany came out of the gates hot to start the second half. The Great Danes marched 74 yards in just 4:11 on 11 plays to tie the game at 14. Undercuffler delivered an 18-yard dime to Tyler Oedekoven to finish off the drive and tie the score.

, which would later prove to be pivotal, kept UAlbany ahead by four points late in the game. The defense stood tall to seal the game. New Hampshire was able to drive the ball to the Albany 17-yard line, but failed to convert on fourth down prior to the two-minute warning. The Wildcats regained possession on Albany’s seven-yard line, but the defense again stood its ground to close out the game.

Next: UAlbany travels to face CAA foe Maine on Saturday, March 13.