UAlbany opens conference play with convincing win

Score: #18 UAlbany 16, Hartford 6
Location: Al-Marzook Field in West Hartford, Conn.
Records: UAlbany (2-0, 1-0) | Hartford (0-1, 0-1)
Short Story: #18 UAlbany men’s lacrosse opens America East play, knocking off shorthanded Hartford 16-6.
Key Stats
- UAlbany outscored Hartford 7-1 in the fourth quarter
- UAlbany outshot Hartford 43-34, including 16-6 in the fourth quarter
- Tehoka Nanticoke scored three goals and recorded four assists in his season debut
- Ron John scored three goals with two assists in his season debut
- Liam Donnelly recorded 10 saves
Coach Marr: “I felt we started a little slow. We got to Hartford late so we didn’t have a proper warmup so we found our legs in the second half and played much better. Defense was good all day, and it was a solid road win.”
How it Happened
- Ron John scored the first two goals of the game in his season debut, giving the Great Danes an early 2-0 lead. Also making his season debut, Graydon Hogg scored to start the second quarter to put UAlbany up 3-0.
- Hartford scored the next two to cut the lead to one, before Tehoka Nanticoke scored the next three straight to put UAlbany up 6-2 with 6:26 left in the second quarter. Hartford scored with 2:45 left before halftime to cut UAlbany’s lead to 6-3 at the break.
- Hartford came within two with a goal to start the third quarter, before UAlbany scored two straight to go up 8-4. Hartford scored once to end the third to cut the lead to 8-5, before UAlbany responded 35 seconds later to take a 9-5 lead into the fourth.
- UAlbany came alive in the fourth quarter, outscoring Hartford 7-1 over the final 15 minutes. The Great Danes rolled off the first five goals of the quarter, with their overall run extended to 6-0. Hartford broke up the run with 4:56 left in the game for their last goal, and UAlbany closed out scoring the last two to win by a final score of 16-6.
- Nanticoke finished the game with three goals and four assists to lead all scorers with seven points. John scored three goals with two assists. Hogg finished with two scores. Off the bench, Corey Yunker scored three goals with one assist, and Keelan Seneca scored twice with one assist. In goal, Liam Donnelly recorded 10 saves to earn his second-straight victory.
Next: UAlbany hosts Vermont on March 13.