UAlbany men’s lacrosse picked third in America East preseason poll

BOSTON – For the first time in his career, University at Albany sophomore Cameron Healy has been named America East Men's Basketball Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. He was named alongside Rookie of the Week George Tinsley from Binghamton.

Healy, a guard from Sydney, Australia, averaged 25.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in two games last week. In the first game, against UMass Lowell, Healy went off for a career-high 41 on 13-23 shooting and 8-14 from three, while also hitting all seven of his free-throw attempts.

Healy's point total against the Riverhawks was not only a career-high, surpassing his previous mark of 31 points scored against Binghamton at home last season, but also a UAlbany single-game program record. The previous record, 40, was originally set in 1957 by Gary Holway, and later matched in 2017 by David Nichols. Further, Healy surpassed the previous program record for scoring against an America East regular-season opponent, 39, held by Jamar Wilson from the 2003 season.

Finally, Healy's total was the highest individual single-game scoring mark in regular-season America East play in the last 16 years.

Healy and the Great Danes return to action Wednesday night at UMBC before hosting defending America East champion Vermont on Saturday, February 1 in this year's Big Purple Growl.