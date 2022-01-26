UAlbany men’s lacrosse picked third in America East preseason poll

BOSTON – The University at Albany men’s lacrosse team has been picked to finish third in the 2022 America East Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the conference announced Wednesday.



Defending conference champion Vermont was picked as a unanimous favorite, earning 36 points and all possible six first-place votes. Behind the Catamounts were three teams, including UAlbany, separated by three points. Stony Brook was picked second with 27 points, UAlbany third with 26 points, and defending regular-season champion UMBC was picked fourth with 25 points and the final remaining first-place vote.



Behind the top four, Binghamton was picked fifth with 15 points, followed by NJIT with 11 and UMass Lowell with seven. Hartford will not compete during the 2022 season.



Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.



The Great Danes open the season on February 19 at preseason #15 Cornell, and host their home opener against Crosstown Rival Siena on March 3.



2022 America East Preseason Coaches’ Poll.



Rank Team Points (1st) 1. Vermont 36 (6) 2. Stony Brook 27 3. UAlbany 26 4. UMBC 25 (1) 5. Binghamton 15 6. NJIT 11 7. UMass Lowell 7

Season tickets are now on sale. UAlbany will host all six home games in Tom & Mary Casey Stadium, including the first-ever home showdown against Syracuse. Seven of the Great Danes’ opponents hold preseason top-20 rankings, including three home opponents: Syracuse, Vermont, and Penn.