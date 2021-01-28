UAlbany men on pause until Feb. 4th

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team will be on pause until February 4, 2021, following a positive COVID-19 test result within the team’s Tier 1 personnel group.

The men’s games against UMass Lowell this weekend, and at Hartford next weekend, have been postponed.

The America East reworked the remainder of the 2020-21 schedule this week, electing to schedule games in two-week increments to allow for maximum flexibility over the rest of the season. Games beyond the weekend of Feb. 6-7 have not been scheduled and will be announced at a later date.