UAlbany football ranked No. 15 in final FCS poll

NEW YORK – The University at Albany football team earned the #15 ranking in the final Athlon Sports FCS Power Poll released Monday. The Great Danes improved from their previous ranking of #21 in the last edition of the poll.



The Great Danes earn their highest ranking in program history, surpassing by one spot their #16 ranking in Week 6 of 2016 after opening the season 4-0.



Also earning spots in the poll were #2 and national runner-up James Madison, #13 Monmouth, and #17 Villanova. UAlbany will host each of these three teams during the 2020 season.



The Great Danes went 9-5 overall in 2019 and finished second in the CAA behind a 6-2 conference record. UAlbany won its first-ever FCS Playoff game, 42-14 over Central Connecticut State, before falling in the second round at Montana State.



