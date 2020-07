ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Reality is starting to sink in with the UAlbany football players that they won’t have a season this fall. The announcement was made last week.

“The last couple days, you know, they’ve been a little rough,” said quarterback Jeff Undercuffler. Most of the Great Danes have been playing the game since they were little.

“I was trying to think back of when the last time I wasn’t gonna be throwing on a football helmet in August was and it’s definitely been at least, gotta be like 10 years,” Joe Casale “So it’s gonna be different.”

Pushing the season back to the spring wasn’t what the players were hoping for, but different might not be a bad thing for Casale, who transitioned to a new position last year.

“It’s not like I came in my freshman year ready to play linebacker,” said the Troy product. “So obviously it takes time, so I think time helps me in that sense.”

He’s been using the offseason to bulk up, and will continue to put weight on the next few months. He said the extra time will allow players to get “bigger, faster, stronger.” For Undercuffler, add “smarter” to the list, as the redshirt sophomore quarterback intends to sharpen up his mind too.

“Just lots of watching film,” said Undercuffler. “Just the nature of that quarterback position, there’s a lot that goes into it, pretty much more mentally than physically.”

The Great Danes have been following a strength program put together by their coaches. Linebacker Levi Metheny says the extra time will play to each athlete’s strengths.

“It can individualize your workouts a little bit more,” said the redshirt senior. “So I’ve been working on flexibility a lot more to stay healthy.”

The players are operating with the hope and expectation that there will be a football season in the spring. So they’re staying positive and focused on training, with a new appreciation for the sport.

“[The postponement] kind of just gives you a little shock that this game could be taken away from you at any moment, so you really gotta cherish the time you get to play this game cause it’s special,” said Casale.