ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Preseason football rankings in the Colonial Athletic Association were announced Thursday. The University at Albany not at the most desirable spot in the standings, but a few individuals earned preseason honors.

The Great Danes were projected to finish 12th out of 13 teams in the conference, ahead of only Hampton University – a program in its’ first year in the CAA.

However, two individuals headlined the preseason all-conference team, including sophomore linebacker Jackson Ambush, who led the team in tackles (97) as a freshman last season.

The second selection was junior kicker/punter Tyler Pastula, a transfer from a fellow CAA institution: University of Delaware. Pastula earned CAA football first-team defense honors in 2021, averaging 42.5 yards per punt for the Fightin’ Blue Hens.

Senior defensive lineman Anthony Lang also earned a preseason honorable mention selection. Lang compiled 42 total tackles and nine tackles for loss last season.