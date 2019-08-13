Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
Report: Costs in most states exceed subsidies for child care
Top Stories
Trump to promote turning natural gas into plastics in Pa.
Albany County looking to ban flavored tobacco
New immigration rule disqualifies those getting public assistance
Missing dentures found stuck in throat 8 days after surgery
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Boating Forecast
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection
Pet Connection Tips
10 in Toga
NEWS10 ABC Backpack Giveaway
NY State Family Fun Pack
Off the Beaten Path
Contests
50 Over 50
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
UAlbany football names QB
Local Sports
Posted:
Aug 12, 2019 / 11:10 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 12, 2019 / 11:11 PM EDT
Local Sports
UAlbany football names QB
Albany Empire ArenaBowl championship a team effort
Empire bring ArenaBowl championship back to Albany
Terminally ill boy receives special visit from WWE wrestler
AFL Grady Jones Awards
More Local Sports
Download our news app
Tweets from https://twitter.com/WTEN/lists/sports-on-10