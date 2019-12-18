UAlbany football announces 11 early signees

ALBANY, N.Y. – University at Albany football head coach Greg Gattuso has announced the addition of 11 players to the Great Danes’ squad for the early December 2019 signing period. The class features players from five states, including four from Pennsylvania and three from New York, including one local from Guilderland, and one international player from Austria.
“Overall this class is filled with multi-positional athletes,” said Gattuso. “We value players who can be great special team players and have the flexibility to play other positions. We feel strongly that we have added versatile players who are good students. This group will fit into our team culture smoothly. We will continue to fill this class throughout the second signing day on February 3, 2019.”
The 11 newcomers will join a squad coming off a historic season that included the program’s first-ever FCS Playoff victory.
Joey Carino | 5-11 | 190 | QB
Archbishop Stepinac | Somers, N.Y.
Gattuso on Carino
“Joey has had an incredible season of success at the QB position. He has great vision and arm strength. Joey has the added dimension of being a strong scrambler and capable runner. His number are outstanding in his career, especially his TD to interception ratio which is strong. He is a proven winner and helped his team capture two NYCHSFL State Championships.
Accolades
- Team Captain
- 4,175 passing yards, 49 passing TD
- 835 rushing yards, 14 rushing TD
- Two-time NYS Championship
- 2018 State Championship MVP
- National Honor Society
- 2019 Lohud Super 11
Tyson Foster | 6-1 | 280 | OL
Aquinas Institute | Rochester, N.Y.
Gattuso on Foster
“Tyson had a great high school career and has played all five positions on the OL in his career. He will start out as a Center /Guard. Tyson is a powerful player with good movement ability. Proven winner helping his team win two sectional and one NYS Championship.”
Accolades
- Team Captain
- First Team AGR
- First Team All-League
- NYS Championship
- NYS Championship OL MVP
Scott Houseman | 6-3 | 315 | OL
Lackawanna College | Jacob’s Creek, Pa.
Gattuso on Houseman
“Scott is a very physical and athletic OL who has played all five spots on the OL in his career. He is very determined and has great physical strength. He has the skill to make an immediate impact on our team.”
Accolades
- First Team NEFC All-Conference
- Fifth-ranked JUCO offensive center
Ben Howe-Jones | 6-1 | 195 | DB
General McLane | Edinboro, Pa.
Gattuso on Howe-Jones
“Multi-talented player who can fit in on either side of the ball. Ben will start out a safety and has the ability to a force as a tackler and a very capable player in man coverage. He is a true “athlete” that can play a number of different positions.”
Accolades
- Team Captain
- 1,550 rushing yards, 18 rushing TD
- 75 tackles, 5 INT, 10 passes defended
- Region 7 First Team RB and DB
- District 10 First Team AP Player
Bradley Igweike | 5-9 | 165 | DB
Guilderland | Guilderland, N.Y.
Gattuso on Igweike
“Bradley impressed us in our summer camp with his speed and competitiveness. He is a quick player who will be slotting in as a field corner. We believe he will be an impact player after he spends a year learning the corner position.”
Accolades
- Team Captain
- First Team All-Section
Will Marotta | 6-4 | 265 | OL
Perkiomen Valley | Collegeville, Pa.
Gattuso on Marotta
“Will is a tall and long OT. He has a tremendous upside because of his combination of size and agility. We see Will slotting in as a LT who can protect the QB’s blindside.”
Accolades
- Team Captain
- Liberty Lineman of the Year
- First Team All-Area OL, Second Team All-Area DL
- 2019 Viking Award
- Made USA Blue/Gray National Football Teams
- Ranked 50 uncommitted in Pennsylvania
Jack Mattola | 6-3 | 215 | DL
Northern Valley Regional at Demarest | Closter, N.J.
Gattuso on Mattola
“Jack is a very athletic LB/DE who will be slotted into our “Dog” position on defense. He has great agility and a strong knack as a pass rusher.”
Accolades
- Two-time Team Captain
- Four-time All-League
- Two-time All-County
- First Team All-North Jersey
Jackson Parker | 6-2 | 180 | WR
Cheshire Academy | Cheshire, Conn.
Gattuso on Parker
“Jackson is a tall, fast and athletic WR. He has tremendous upside. Jackson is capable of being a deep threat and a strong red zone receiver.”
Accolades
961 receiving yards, 15 receiving TD – Kingston High School school record
Tied Section 9 single-game record 5TD
Fifth-highest NYS single game receiving yards – 245
35 tackles, 3 INT
Kickoff return TD – 94 yards
All-NEPSAC Honorable Mention
Kingston Athlete of the Year
Max Plank | 6-4 | 240 | DL
Wyoming Seminary Uppe School | Vienna, Austria
Gattuso on Plank
“Max is a big and tall athlete that will play defensive line at Albany. Max has great size and mobility. He has the skills to fit into our attacking DL scheme quickly.”
Accolades
- Two-time Team Captain
- Austria Youth National Team 2015-17
- 2016 Defensive MVP
Max Schipani | 6-3 | 185 | DB
Seton-La Salle | Pittsburg, Pa.
Gattuso on Schipani
“Max is a tall, long safety who performed very well at our summer camp. I have known Max since he was a baby and have watched him grow into a great football player.”
Accolades
- Team Captain
- Three-year letterman
- Two-time First Team All-Conference
Maxwell Schumann | 6-3 | 330 | OL
College of Dupage | West Chicago, Ill.
Gattuso on Schumann
“Max is a big man who will bring experience to our offensive line. We are excited that he will be here in January and will participate in spring practice. He is a center but can easily slide over to either guard spot.”
Accolades
- Two-time All-Conference
- Two-time All-Area
- Illinois State quarterfinalist
The Great Danes went 9-5 overall in 2019, and 6-2 in the CAA, defeating Central Connecticut State in the first round of the FCS Playoffs at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium, behind a record-setting season from quarterback Jeff Undercuffler and All-America efforts from Juwan Green, Eli Mencer, and Karl Mofor.