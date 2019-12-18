UAlbany football announces 11 early signees

ALBANY, N.Y. – University at Albany football head coach Greg Gattuso has announced the addition of 11 players to the Great Danes’ squad for the early December 2019 signing period. The class features players from five states, including four from Pennsylvania and three from New York, including one local from Guilderland, and one international player from Austria.



“Overall this class is filled with multi-positional athletes,” said Gattuso. “We value players who can be great special team players and have the flexibility to play other positions. We feel strongly that we have added versatile players who are good students. This group will fit into our team culture smoothly. We will continue to fill this class throughout the second signing day on February 3, 2019.”



The 11 newcomers will join a squad coming off a historic season that included the program’s first-ever FCS Playoff victory.



Joey Carino | 5-11 | 190 | QB

Archbishop Stepinac | Somers, N.Y.



Gattuso on Carino

“Joey has had an incredible season of success at the QB position. He has great vision and arm strength. Joey has the added dimension of being a strong scrambler and capable runner. His number are outstanding in his career, especially his TD to interception ratio which is strong. He is a proven winner and helped his team capture two NYCHSFL State Championships.



Accolades

Team Captain

4,175 passing yards, 49 passing TD

835 rushing yards, 14 rushing TD

Two-time NYS Championship

2018 State Championship MVP

National Honor Society

2019 Lohud Super 11

Tyson Foster | 6-1 | 280 | OL

Aquinas Institute | Rochester, N.Y.



Gattuso on Foster

“Tyson had a great high school career and has played all five positions on the OL in his career. He will start out as a Center /Guard. Tyson is a powerful player with good movement ability. Proven winner helping his team win two sectional and one NYS Championship.”



Accolades

Team Captain

First Team AGR

First Team All-League

NYS Championship

NYS Championship OL MVP

Scott Houseman | 6-3 | 315 | OL

Lackawanna College | Jacob’s Creek, Pa.



Gattuso on Houseman

“Scott is a very physical and athletic OL who has played all five spots on the OL in his career. He is very determined and has great physical strength. He has the skill to make an immediate impact on our team.”



Accolades

First Team NEFC All-Conference

Fifth-ranked JUCO offensive center

Ben Howe-Jones | 6-1 | 195 | DB

General McLane | Edinboro, Pa.



Gattuso on Howe-Jones

“Multi-talented player who can fit in on either side of the ball. Ben will start out a safety and has the ability to a force as a tackler and a very capable player in man coverage. He is a true “athlete” that can play a number of different positions.”



Accolades

Team Captain

1,550 rushing yards, 18 rushing TD

75 tackles, 5 INT, 10 passes defended

Region 7 First Team RB and DB

District 10 First Team AP Player

Bradley Igweike | 5-9 | 165 | DB

Guilderland | Guilderland, N.Y.



Gattuso on Igweike

“Bradley impressed us in our summer camp with his speed and competitiveness. He is a quick player who will be slotting in as a field corner. We believe he will be an impact player after he spends a year learning the corner position.”



Accolades

Team Captain

First Team All-Section

Will Marotta | 6-4 | 265 | OL

Perkiomen Valley | Collegeville, Pa.



Gattuso on Marotta

“Will is a tall and long OT. He has a tremendous upside because of his combination of size and agility. We see Will slotting in as a LT who can protect the QB’s blindside.”



Accolades

Team Captain

Liberty Lineman of the Year

First Team All-Area OL, Second Team All-Area DL

2019 Viking Award

Made USA Blue/Gray National Football Teams

Ranked 50 uncommitted in Pennsylvania

Jack Mattola | 6-3 | 215 | DL

Northern Valley Regional at Demarest | Closter, N.J.



Gattuso on Mattola

“Jack is a very athletic LB/DE who will be slotted into our “Dog” position on defense. He has great agility and a strong knack as a pass rusher.”



Accolades

Two-time Team Captain

Four-time All-League

Two-time All-County

First Team All-North Jersey

Jackson Parker | 6-2 | 180 | WR

Cheshire Academy | Cheshire, Conn.



Gattuso on Parker

“Jackson is a tall, fast and athletic WR. He has tremendous upside. Jackson is capable of being a deep threat and a strong red zone receiver.”



Accolades

961 receiving yards, 15 receiving TD – Kingston High School school record

Tied Section 9 single-game record 5TD

Fifth-highest NYS single game receiving yards – 245

35 tackles, 3 INT

Kickoff return TD – 94 yards

All-NEPSAC Honorable Mention

Kingston Athlete of the Year



Max Plank | 6-4 | 240 | DL

Wyoming Seminary Uppe School | Vienna, Austria



Gattuso on Plank

“Max is a big and tall athlete that will play defensive line at Albany. Max has great size and mobility. He has the skills to fit into our attacking DL scheme quickly.”



Accolades

Two-time Team Captain

Austria Youth National Team 2015-17

2016 Defensive MVP

Max Schipani | 6-3 | 185 | DB

Seton-La Salle | Pittsburg, Pa.



Gattuso on Schipani

“Max is a tall, long safety who performed very well at our summer camp. I have known Max since he was a baby and have watched him grow into a great football player.”



Accolades

Team Captain

Three-year letterman

Two-time First Team All-Conference

Maxwell Schumann | 6-3 | 330 | OL

College of Dupage | West Chicago, Ill.



Gattuso on Schumann

“Max is a big man who will bring experience to our offensive line. We are excited that he will be here in January and will participate in spring practice. He is a center but can easily slide over to either guard spot.”



Accolades

Two-time All-Conference

Two-time All-Area

Illinois State quarterfinalist

The Great Danes went 9-5 overall in 2019, and 6-2 in the CAA, defeating Central Connecticut State in the first round of the FCS Playoffs at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium, behind a record-setting season from quarterback Jeff Undercuffler and All-America efforts from Juwan Green, Eli Mencer, and Karl Mofor.