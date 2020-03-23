UAlbany football adds four to coaching staff

ALBANY, N.Y. – Following a record-setting 2019 season, the University at Albany football program and head coach Greg Gattuso have announced the addition of four new members to the coaching staff.



Jordan Orlovsky returns to UAlbany after one year as defensive line coach and JV head coach at Muhlenberg College. Orlovsky previously spent one season at UAlbany as an offensive assistant working with the offensive line. Before his first stint at UAlbany, Orlovsky worked at Fordham, Old Dominion, UConn, and Miami. Orlovsky graduated from the University of Miami in 2009 with a degree in Business Management and a minor in Sports Administration, and earned his graduate degree in Educational Psychology from the University of Connecticut in 2014.



“Jordan is a great addition to our defensive staff as our “Buck” linebacker coach,” said Gattuso. “Jordan worked with us two years ago and did an outstanding job for our staff, which made this an easy choice for our defensive coaches and myself.”



Peter Davila spent the last four seasons as a defensive backs coach at California University of Pennsylvania, helping improve the Vulcans’ defensive pass efficiency from 79th in 2015 to third in 2016, and the Vulcans’ total defense from 138th to fifth in the same span. In 2019, the Vulcans ranked first in rushing defense. Previously, Davila was a safeties coach for one season at James Madison University, with prior stops at Otterbein University and Capital University. Davila has worked three internships in the NFL, with the Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, and Tennessee Titans. Davila graduated from Youngstown State University in 1998 with degrees in Business Administration, Marketing Management, and Economics.



“Peter was extremely impressive during our interview process,” said Gattuso. “He also comes highly recommended by Gary Dunn at California State of Pa., who I’ve have known for 30 years. Peter was very organized and displayed a strong knowledge of defensive back technique and the ability to build a great mentoring relationship with his position group.”



Bobby Johnson III comes to UAlbany after spending two seasons across town at RPI. Johnson III served as the Engineers’ offensive line coach, run game coordinator, and director of football operations. In 2018, his run game powered the Engineers to a league-leading rushing attack, averaging 145.1 yards per game, resulting in 20 rushing touchdowns on the season. He coached five All-Liberty League selections, one All-Region selection, and one All-American. Since 2015, Johnson III has served as the offensive line coach for the United States National Football Team, and has had previous stints at American International College and Willamette University. Johnson III graduated from Worcester State University in 2012 with a degree in Communications with a concentration in Broadcast Media, and earned his graduate degree from Plymouth State University in 2014 in Physical Education with a concentration in Athletic Administration. He was a four-year starter at left tackle at Worcester State.



Nick Brace comes to UAlbany after two seasons at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, where he coached defensive tackles as part of a program that went 41-2 overall and won the 2018 NCAA Division III national title. He also served as the strength & conditioning coach and offseason coordinator. Previously, Brace was a linebackers and strength & conditioning coach at Methodist University, and holds previous tenures at St. John Fisher College and the University at Buffalo. Brace graduated from St. John Fisher College in 2014 with a degree in Corporate Finance, and earned his M.B.A. in 2018 from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.



“I am excited to add two young coaches with college coaching experience to our staff,” said Gattuso. “Bobby comes to us from RPI and has worked our camps and spent time with our staff over the last few years. He is a talented football mind that will work on the offensive side. Nick has several years of experience and brings a strong preparation aspect to our defense.”



The Great Danes went 9-5 overall in 2019, and 6-2 in the CAA, defeating Central Connecticut State in the first round of the FCS Playoffs at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium, behind a record-setting season from quarterback Jeff Undercuffler and All-America efforts from Juwan Green, Eli Mencer, and Karl Mofor.