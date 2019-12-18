UAlbany men’s basketball focused on limiting turnovers

ALBANY, N.Y. – The UAlbany men’s basketball team (6-6) will look to carry its hot hand from the second half of Saturday’s game into St. John’s (9-2) on Wednesday. The Big East opponent kicks off a four-game road trip for the Great Danes, who shot 74 percent from the floor in the second half against Niagara.

It was Head Coach Will Brown’s 300th victory for the Great Danes. After the win, Brown said the success revolved around the team’s ability to end an offensive possession with a shot instead of a turnover. In the team’s prior two losses, a combined 40 turnovers was largely to blame.

“Our goal is 12 [turnovers] or less,” Brown explained. “Zero would be great. It’s not realistic. Twelve or less every game. Last two games, that wasn’t us.”

Ball security could be a challenge against the Red Storm. St. John’s defense is forcing nearly 18 turnovers per game, and holding opponents to less than 68 points.

Tip off Wednesday night is 8:30 p.m.

