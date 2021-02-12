UAlbany falls to UMass Lowell in opener

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —

Score: UMass Lowell 79, UAlbany 71



Location: SEFCU Arena in Albany, N.Y.



Records: UAlbany (4-7, 4-5) | UMass Lowell (8-9, 7-6)



Short Story: Antonio Rizzuto has a career night in UAlbany’s first game since January 24, but UAlbany falls against UMass Lowell 79-71.



Key Stats



Antonio Rizzuto scored a career-high

Chuck Champion made his first start as a Great Dane

UAlbany scored 12 of its first 18 points in the paint

UMass Lowell assisted on nine of 12 first-half field goals

Three Great Danes and four River Hawks scored in double-figures

UMass Lowell shot 80.0% in the second half



Coach Brown: “It was good to be back on the court. I thought we were very lethargic offensively in the first half, but I thought our defense was solid. And that was expected in the first game back after 20 days. In the second half we got into a better rhythm, but so did UMass Lowell. There were one or two things they were doing that we struggled with, and we tried to counter that by switching everything and that hurt us on the interior, especially late in the game. But it’s good to get a game under our belts. Hopefully we’re a little bit sharper tomorrow, and we’ll have to make a couple of adjustments defensively with a quick turnaround.”



How it Happened



UAlbany scored the first four points of the game, and forced turnovers on UMass Lowell’s first two possessions. The River Hawks took their first lead with 14:14 to go on a three-pointer to go up 10-8.

UAlbany quickly retook the lead, with Kellon Taylor tying the game at 10 before Antonio Rizzuto put the Great Danes back on top, 12-10, with 13:03 remaining. After leading by as many as four, UAlbany saw the River Hawks tie the game at 18 with 6:35 to go before halftime.

UMass Lowell took a narrow, 26-24 lead into halftime. The River Hawks had outscored UAlbany 18-14 in the paint and 10-3 off the bench. Additionally, UMass Lowell recorded an assist on nine of 12 first-half field goals. Defensively, UMass Lowell recorded five blocked shots to UAlbany's zero.

UMass Lowell took a six-point lead early in the second half before UAlbany went on a 9-0 run to take a 34-31 lead with 17:11 to go. UMass Lowell responded with an 8-0 run to take a 41-37 lead with 14:24 left in the game.

With 13:23 remaining, UMass Lowell had opened up a seven-point lead in the midst of a 13-2 run, including five points in the previous 48 seconds of game time. UAlbany had hit just one of its last four shots. Chuck Champion ended UAlbany’s drought and Taylor cut the deficit to three before UMass Lowell hit a three to go back up six.

Antonio Rizzuto scored eight-straight points for UAlbany, cutting the lead to 65-61 with 5:30 remaining. UMass Lowell pulled back ahead by eight, having shot 10 for their last 11, and 81.0% in the second half overall.

With 2:45 left in the second, Rizzuto hit a three to set a new career-high 23 points. He had scored 11 of UAlbany's previous 13 points.

UMass Lowell went on to win 79-71. Rizzuto finished with 25 points to lead all scorers. UMass Lowell shot 80.0% from the floor in the second half. UAlbany committed just nine turnovers in the game, and outscored the River Hawks 21-6 in second-chance opportunities.



Next: UAlbany closes the series against UMass Lowell tomorrow. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:00 pm.