UAlbany falls to Maine in game one

Score: Maine 66, UAlbany 48



Records: UAlbany (2-5, 1-2) | Maine (9-1, 6-1)



Location: SEFCU Arena in Albany, N.Y.



Short Story: Playing for the first time since December 22, for the first time at home this season, and in only their second conference series, the UAlbany women’s basketball team dropped their home opener Saturday against America East leader Maine.



Key Stats



Lucia Decortes scored 12 points on 4-5 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds

Fatima Lee and Stella Popp each made their UAlbany debuts

Maine outscored UAlbany 18-6 in the first quarter

UAlbany shot 50.0% in the third quarter

Maine outrebounded UAlbany 42-28

Maine shot 16-17 from the free throw line

Four Black Bears scored in double-figures



Coach Mullen: “Obviously not the outcome we wanted, but I told the players that regardless off the outcome, if we competed and played hard for 40 minutes, they’d be winners my eyes. The last three weeks, specifically, have been a really big challenge for our program. It takes its toll, and I cannot express how proud I am of their resilience and their desire to play. There are a lot of adjustments we need to make, but there were also a lot of positives that we were impressed with. Other than in the first quarter, we did a pretty good job defending Maine. All-in-all, there are some things that we can control that we can fix for our next game, and we can build upon our defense and rebounding.



How it Happened



Lucia Decortes scored the first points of the game, a layup from Ellen Hahne , to put UAlbany up 2-0 on the Great Danes’ first possession. Maine responded with an 8-0 run, taking a six-point lead with 6:55 to go. Helene Haegerstrand hit a jumper to end Maine’s run.

Maine closed the first quarter on a 6-0 run, and ultimately outscored UAlbany 18-6 in the first 10 minutes. The Black Bears had shot 50% from the floor in the opening period, while UAlbany shot just 3-11.

UAlbany played Maine much more closely in the second quarter, with the Black Bears only outscoring the Great Danes by one point. UAlbany bounced back to shoot 41.7% in the second, while Maine went cold, shooting just 27.3%. Maine made up the difference by shooting a perfect 8-8 from the line in the second, and took a 33-20 lead into halftime.

Maine used a 13-0 run to take a 25-point lead with 7:05 left in the fourth, their largest of the afternoon. UAlbany broke Maine's run after a scoreless 2:13 of game time, when Hahne hit a layup from Grace Heeps.

. The Great Danes outscored the Black Bears 12-5 over the final 4:52, including a 5-0 run to end the game. Decortes led UAlbany with 12 points and eight rebounds, while Hahne added eight rebounds of her own. Haegerstrand was the only other Great Dane in double-figures with 10 points. UAlbany committed 22 turnovers but outscored Maine 17-2 off the bench.

Maine capitalized on UAlbany’s turnovers, scoring 25 points, and saw four players score in double-figures, led by Blanca Millan and Dor Saar who each had 16. Maine finished the game nearly perfect from the line, converting 16-17 chances.





Next: UAlbany closes out the series against Maine tomorrow at 12:00 pm.