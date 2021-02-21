UAlbany ends regular season on high note

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —

Score: UAlbany 67, Stony Brook 59



Location: SEFCU Arena in Albany, N.Y.



Records: UAlbany (6-8, 6-6) | Stony Brook (9-13, 7-9)



Short Story: UAlbany closes the regular season splitting with Stony Brook to finish fifth in the America East behind 18 points from CJ Kelly leading five Great Danes in double-figures.



Key Stats



CJ Kelly finished with 18 points and nine rebounds

Stony Brook shot 2-10 from three in the first half

UAlbany clinches the five-seed for the 2021 Hercules Tires America East Playoffs

Stony Brook ended the game shooting 1-14 from three

Stony Brook outscored UAlbayn 35-9 off the bench but was shut out in transition



Coach Brown: “Today was a good, solid overall effort. We tweaked one or two things on the court this morning. And we did a much better job with our ball movement. We did a really good job getting rid of the ball when they ran a defender at us. We got into a better flow and rhythm today offensively because we didn’t take the ball into bad spots. If we end up playing Stony Brook again, we have to do a much better job with our physicality and our block-outs, but it’s always nice to end the regular season with a win.”



How it Happened



Antonio Rizzuto kicked off the game draining a three-pointer to quickly put UAlbany ahead. The Great Danes ultimately opened the game on a 7-0 run, holding Stony Brook scoreless for the first 2:56 of game time.

Trailing 11-4, Stony Brook scored five-straight to cut UAlbany's lead to two. With 11:41 to go in the first, Stony Brook took their first lead of the game, hitting a three to go up 15-14.

UAlbany retook the lead with 9:38 remaining when Sam Shafer hit a jumper to put the Great Danes up one. From there, UAlbany went on a 12-2 run to take a double-digit lead, 30-20, with 5:00 before the break

UAlbany entered halftime leading 38-30. CJ Kelly had scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds. UAlbany bounced back from its cold shooting on Saturday to convert 44.4% of their shots in the first half. UAlbany had outscored Stony Brook 7-1 in second-chance opportunities, and 7-0 in transition.

UAlbany scored the first four points after halftime to take a 12-point lead. Stony Brook cut their deficit to single-digits with 14:03 to go before UAlbany re-extended the lead to 10 on their ensuing possession. Mid-way through the second half, Stony Brook had managed to cut the lead to six.

With 7:07 remaining, Stony Brook closed within five, the closest they would come for the rest of the game. UAlbany pulled away again to lead by 10 just over a minute later, and held on to claim an eight-point, 67-59 victory.

Kelly finished with a game-high 18 points, to go along with nine rebounds and four assists. Rizzuto, Kellon Taylor , Jarvis Doles , and Jamel Horton each scored 10 points. UAlbany shut Stony Brook out in transition points 9-0, despite Stony Brook’s sizeable advantage in bench scoring, 35-9.



Next: UAlbany has clinched the five-seed in the 2021 Hercules Tires America East Playoffs and will play eight-seed NJIT on February 27 at 5:00 pm at Hartford.