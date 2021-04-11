UAlbany earns comeback win over UMBC

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —

Score: UAlbany 14, #18 UMBC 9



Location: John Fallon Field in Albany, N.Y.



Records: UAlbany (6-3, 4-2) | UMBC (5-2, 4-2)



Short Story: UAlbany outscores #18 UMBC 7-1 in the fourth quarter to claim a 14-9 victory over the 2019 America East champions.



Key Stats



Cory Yunker scored four goals with two assists

Jakob Patterson scored two goals with four assists

scored two goals with four assists Graydon Hogg scored three goals with one assist

scored three goals with one assist UAlbany closed the game on a 9-1 run

UAlbany outshot UMBC 42-32, including 16-6 in the fourth quarter

UAlbany came back from down three twice



Head Coach Scott Marr : “I thought we started slow, again, and that’s an issue we have to fix. We just don’t seem to get out of the gate really quickly and with a lot of intensity. It takes a little bit of time to get ourselves going in that first quarter. I thought Reagan did a great job of getting us the ball, we just squandered our first three or four possessions after Jakob scored that first goal. But I’m certainly very, very pleased with our effort as the game went on, and that we didn’t stop playing.”



How it Happened



Jakob Patterson scored in the opening minute for UAlbany, off a setup from Corey Yunker , to quickly put UAlbany up 1-0. UMBC, who entered the game with the sixth-ranked scoring defense in the country, rattled off the next four to take a 4-1 lead with 11:07 left in the second quarter.

scored in the opening minute for UAlbany, off a setup from , to quickly put UAlbany up 1-0. UMBC, who entered the game with the sixth-ranked scoring defense in the country, rattled off the next four to take a 4-1 lead with 11:07 left in the second quarter. Graydon Hogg kicked off a three-goal run for UAlbany to tie the game at four with 6:34 left in the half. UMBC responded to take a 5-4 lead before Logan Tucker scored with 1:26 left in the second and lock the game at five headed into halftime.

kicked off a three-goal run for UAlbany to tie the game at four with 6:34 left in the half. UMBC responded to take a 5-4 lead before scored with 1:26 left in the second and lock the game at five headed into halftime. UMBC scored the first three in the third quarter, taking another three-goal lead, 8-5, with 9:00 remaining in the third.

With 4:56 left in the third quarter, UAlbany was called four two concurrent penalties, including one on goalkeeper Liam Donnelly . Will Ramos substituted in and made a key save and forced a turnover to kill both penalties without allowing UMBC to capitalize on the opportunity and end UAlbany’s budding run in its tracks.

. substituted in and made a key save and forced a turnover to kill both penalties without allowing UMBC to capitalize on the opportunity and end UAlbany’s budding run in its tracks. After UMBC scored to take their 8-5 lead, UAlbany outscored the Retrievers 9-1 for the remainder of the game. The Great Danes tied the game at eight with 10:47 left in the fourth and scored each of the next two to take a 10-8 lead. UMBC ended UAlbany’s 5-0 run, briefly, as part of a sequence that saw the teams combine for four goals from 6:50 to 6:12 remaining in the fourth. UAlbany scored each of the last four goals to win 14-9 and claim their second victory against a ranked opponent this season.

Yunker finished with four goals and two assists, while Patterson scored twice with four assists. Hogg finished with three goals and one assist, and in goal, Donnelly recorded seven saves. Collectively, UAlbany outshot UMBC 42-32, including 16-6 in the fourth quarter.



Next: UAlbany visits Vermont on Friday, April 16 at 6:00 pm for a rematch of their game earlier this season.