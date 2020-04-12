UAlbany dual-sport athlete looks to inspire others

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Juggling full college courses while playing a sport is challenging enough, try balancing full courses and playing two sports. Shenendehowa grad Kendra Harbinger is one of the few dual-sport athletes at UAlbany, looking to inspire others who may think playing two sports in college is difficult or impossible.

Harbinger said, “I picked up lacrosse in eighth grade, I’ve been playing soccer since I was probably six or seven.”

But when it came time for commitment day, the Shenendehowa grad chose lacrosse at UAlbany.

“Committing to UAlbany for lacrosse, I really didn’t have any second thoughts about ending my soccer career. After fall ball of freshman year, I had kind of a change of thought and I was like wow like seeing the soccer season go by and like not being a part of it I just felt really, I guess, honestly like left out.”

So why not do both she said, and so she did. “It’s really awesome to like have soccer season with a bunch of different people, and then have a lacrosse season where I could like bring new ideas to the team, experience different people, experience different leadership”

She said two different teams with two different missions and two different visions the best of both worlds, and hopes that one day other college athletes get to experience it too.