UAlbany drops opener to UNH

DURHAM, N.H. (NEWS10) —

Score: New Hampshire 71, UAlbany 64



Location: Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham, N.H.



Records: UAlbany (3-6, 3-4) | New Hampshire (7-5, 6-3)



Short Story: UAlbany men’s basketball closes within two late but falls to start their series at New Hampshire 71-64.



Key Stats



Jamel Horton led UAlbany with 19 points

CJ Kelly scored 11 points with eight rebounds

UAlbany shot 0-7 from three to start the game

New Hampshire outrebounded UAlbany 25-20 in the first half

UAlbany shot 53.8% from the floor in the second half

New Hampshire recorded 14 assists to UAlbany’s three

UAlbany shot 2-15 from three



Coach Brown: “I thought we lost the game in the first 20 minutes. New Hampshire was the more aggressive and physical team. We were very flat. They dominated the battle of the toughness plays. I thought we were pretty good in the last 13 minutes of the game but you can’t beat a good team playing 13 minutes of solid basketball. I am confident that we will respond and play much better tomorrow.”



How it Happened



Tied at seven, New Hampshire went on an 8-0 run to take a 15-7 lead with 12:32 remaining in the first before Kellon Taylor hit a jumper to end UAlbany’s scoreless drought. Neither team scored for the next two-and-a-half minutes of game time, when New Hampshire went back up eight with a pair of free throws.

With 6:39 to go in the half, the Wildcats took a double-digit lead, 23-12. New Hampshire would lead by as many as 15 in the half and took a 13-point lead into the break. UAlbany had closed within eight, before the Wildcats pulled away in the final minute of the half.

UAlbany shot just 23.3% from the floor in the first half, connecting on seven of their 30 field goal attempts, and just one of 10 attempts from deep. Both teams struggled from the line, with each shooting under 60%. New Hampshire had recorded an assist on seven of their 13 made field goals.

New Hampshire pressed their advantage on the glass, outrebounding UAlbany 11-3 through the first eight minutes of the second half. UAlbany cut the lead to single-digits when Taylor hit a layup with 9:17 to go, prompting a Wildcats’ timeout. The Great Danes had scored six-straight and held New Hampshire scoreless for the previous 3:49.

UAlbany extended its run to 9-0 and closed within five before New Hampshire ended their drought with a jumper with 8:19 remaining. New Hampshire pulled away to lead by nine before UAlbany inched back within five with 5:05 remaining, and further within three with 4:28 remaining.

The Great Danes cut the lead to two with 3:09 left on a Jarvis Doles layup from Jamel Horton . New Hampshire strung together a quick run to take a 67-59 lead before Horton responded with a three to cut the game back to five. UAlbany would cut the lead to four in the waning moments but New Hampshire put the game away at the line, 71-64.

Horton led UAlbany with 19 points on 6-11 shooting, and converted a perfect 6-6 from the line. CJ Kelly and Antonio Rizzuto each scored in double-figures, with Kelly falling two rebounds shy of a double-double. UAlbany rebounded to shoot 53.8% from the floor after halftime.



Next: UAlbany closes the series at New Hampshire on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.