UAlbany defeats Vermont in America East opener

ALBANY, N.Y. – The University at Albany women’s basketball team won its first conference game of the 2020 season with a 58-49 victory over Vermont on Thursday.



Paced by two double-digit scorers in Kantzy and Haegerstrand, the Great Danes led throughout the entirety of the contest. Kantzy headlined the offense with 15 points, and Haegerstrand added 12 points, tying a career high. Frames also played an integral part in the win, tallying a career high nine assists.

“It feels really good to get a win at home, in front of our home court, and feel like it was a great team win,” said Head Coach Colleen Mullen after the game. “Everybody contributed, [Kyara and Amanda] showed so much toughness… We shared the ball, we had 17 assists on 23 field goals and that’s tremendous, and that just shows unselfish basketball, and that’s what I want this team to be about. Vermont is a tough opponent, I want to see us execute down the stretch a little bit better, we gave up I think nine points in a minute, but at the end of the day, I’m really proud of this group.”



The Catamounts got off to a quick start, knocking down a quick three pointer 30 seconds in, but Schecter responded right back on a layup in the paint to cut the deficit to one. Frames gave UAlbany a 4-3 advantage two minutes in a jumper in the paint, but Vermont regained a 7-4 lead with four straight points halfway through the quarter.



The Great Danes chipped into the Vermont lead and went on a 6-2 run to end the first, highlighted by a Frames three-pointer and led 11-9 heading into the second.



The two teams traded points for most of the second, with neither team taking a strong lead. UAlbany saw its biggest lead at five twice in the quarter, highlighted by a Kantzy three-pointer that sparked a 6-2 run heading into halftime with a 29-24 lead.



Kantzy continued to lead the UAlbany offense in third, knocking down a two-pointer in the paint through two minutes that led to another 6-2 run. Vermont continued to keep the game close hitting a three-pointer at the 4:23 mark to cut into a 37-31 deficit, but Patricia Conroy responded with a three-pointer of her own to keep UAlbany ahead. The Great Danes had its biggest lead at that point in the game at nine with two minutes remaining, and ended up taking a 42-35 advantage heading into the fourth.



Schecter and Kantzy got the Great Danes off to a quick 4-0 run in the final quarter, knocking down jumpers in the paint to take a commanding 46-35 lead. Vermont cut deficit to eight, but UAlbany responded with six straight points, and led 52-38 at the 4:28 mark. The Catamounts continued to fight back, but four straight free throws by Frames to end the quarter sealed the 58-49 win.



