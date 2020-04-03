UAlbany commit looking to fill Clark’s shoes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Despite the NCAA’s recruiting dead period, UAlbany landed a commitment for next year. The future Great Dane has already envisioned how he’ll fit into the team.

Queens native Jamel Horton said the coaches talked with him a lot through the recruiting process about Ahmad Clark, and as a point guard, he expects to play a similar role. The graduating senior led the team in points, assists, starts and minutes played, so Horton will have big shoes to fill. But when it comes to style of play, he says they’re very much alike, as they both can get into the paint.

“What comes with that is obviously baskets, assists, I get to the free throw line a lot,” Horton explained. “I think just me getting in the lane opens up a lot. And I know they’ve got the shooter Cameron Healy. He might be my best friend this year as much as I like to get in the lane and as well as he can shoot it. I think it was a great fit honestly.”

Horton averaged 17.3 points per game last season at Pratt Community College in Kansas. He’s excited about returning to the Empire State. He’ll have two years of eligibility at UAlbany.