UAlbany commit excited to reunite with childhood friend

ALBANY, N.Y. — UAlbany commits C.J. Kelly and Jamel Horton have known each other since childhood. They often played against each other growing up, but they’ll be back on the court wearing the same jersey next year.

Kelly, who sat out all of the 2019-20 season with a knee injury, told News10 ABC that he can’t wait to get back on the court. He’ll be cleared for basketball activities next month. His timeline to 100 percent health would be November — exactly one year since tearing his ACL and meniscus in Norfolk State’s first game of the season — though he expects he’ll be able to practice and play if and when students return to the UAlbany campus in the fall.

The Long Island native said the Great Danes had recruited him out of high school, and were still interested even after his injury. He said his father played with Head Coach Will Brown, opening up a good relationship. His sister went to college at Siena and had good things to say about the Capital Region. He thinks he can help the team. But the cherry on top of the recruiting sundae was Horton’s commitment.

“Jamel when he goes, I know how he plays so that’s automatically a bonus,” Kelly said over the phone Wednesday. “But I liked everything I saw. [UAlbany] runs a good system. I think I can fit well. They get out and run a lot. They play solid defense, which I like.”

As the former PSAL Player of the Year as a senior in high school, Kelly said he’s typically classified as a scorer, but he considers himself an unselfish player, and prides himself on his defense.

He’ll have two years of eligibility left with the Great Danes.