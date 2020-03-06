UAlbany cleaning up mistakes ahead of matchup with #7 Maryland

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany men’s lacrosse head coach Scott Marr said he woke up angry and disappointed Wednesday morning, following a game at #15 UMass that he felt the Great Danes should have won. He said his team shot itself in the foot, pointing to a number of areas they need to clean up ahead of their matchup with #7 Maryland this weekend.

He listed the early turnovers, the failed clears, and the lack of production by the man-up unit as some reasons why UAlbany lost the game 17-12. The Great Danes scored 12 goals in the game, but with the same six offensive players on the field during man-up situations, they were shut out 0-7.

Marr explained that it took the 2018 team about seven games for the man-up unit to start clicking, and he’s confident the current group will start to execute.

“Sometimes you try to make the perfect play and then it turns into a bad shot or a turnover or whatever it is. Or you just don’t end up putting the ball in the goal,” Marr said. “But we’ll get there. It’s a skilled group, so we’ll keep working at it.”