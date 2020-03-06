Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

UAlbany cleaning up mistakes ahead of matchup with #7 Maryland

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany men’s lacrosse head coach Scott Marr said he woke up angry and disappointed Wednesday morning, following a game at #15 UMass that he felt the Great Danes should have won. He said his team shot itself in the foot, pointing to a number of areas they need to clean up ahead of their matchup with #7 Maryland this weekend.

He listed the early turnovers, the failed clears, and the lack of production by the man-up unit as some reasons why UAlbany lost the game 17-12. The Great Danes scored 12 goals in the game, but with the same six offensive players on the field during man-up situations, they were shut out 0-7.

Marr explained that it took the 2018 team about seven games for the man-up unit to start clicking, and he’s confident the current group will start to execute.

“Sometimes you try to make the perfect play and then it turns into a bad shot or a turnover or whatever it is. Or you just don’t end up putting the ball in the goal,” Marr said. “But we’ll get there. It’s a skilled group, so we’ll keep working at it.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play