UAlbany can’t catch Vermont despite second half rally

Score: Vermont 14, #14 UAlbany 12
Location: John Fallon Field in Albany, N.Y.
Records: UAlbany (2-1, 1-1) | Vermont (2-2, 2-0)
Short Story: #14 UAlbany’s fourth-quarter rally falls just short in a 14-12 defeat against visiting Vermont.
Key Stats
- Liam Donnelly recorded 14 saves
- Kyle Casey scored two goals with two assists
- Graydon Hoff scored two goals with one assist
- Ron John and Tehoka Nanticoke each scored twice
- Vermont outshot UAlbany 45-38
- Vermont won 17 of 28 faceoffs, including five of six in the fourth quarter
Head Coach Scott Marr: “We just got outworked in the first half. We didn’t have a lot of energy for some reason. We didn’t compete hard enough in the first half. We did in the second half, but you have to play a full game. Vermont took advantage of it. We didn’t shoot the ball well, and Vermont took advantage of the times they had the ball. It’s disappointing, because I don’t think we played our best. I think we can play a lot better than we did, but we’ll move on to next week.”
How it Happened
- Vermont scored 45 seconds into the game, and Tehoka Nanticoke tied the game at one with 13:01 remaining. Kyle Casey put UAlbany up 2-1 with 10:50 to go, before Vermont rolled off three-straight to take a 4-2 lead with 4:32 left in the first.
- UAlbany scored late in the first, only to give up another goal with 25 seconds remaining before the second to trail 5-3 after one. Vermont’s goal to end the first kicked off another 3-0 run for the Catamounts, who took a 7-3 lead with 8:22 remaining before halftime.
- Graydon Hogg snapped Vermont’s streak with 6:46 left in the second, before Vermont scored the final three of the first half, including with one second remaining, to lead 10-4 at the break.
- Hogg kicked off a 2-0 run to start the third quarter for UAlbany, which Vermont matched in kind. With 3:58 left in the third and UAlbany trailing 12-6, Ron John scored to initiate a 5-0 run for UAlbany to cut the lead to one with 8:50 left in the fourth.
- Vermont pulled away with two quick goals, first with 4:40 remaining and next with 3:28 remaining, to secure a three-goal lead. Alex Burgmaster scored with one second remaining to push the final score to 14-12 in favor of Vermont.
- Four Great Danes, Casey, Hogg, John, and Nanticoke, each scored twice against the Catamounts. In goal, Liam Donnelly recorded 14 saves. Vermont’s Liam Limoges scored four goals and recorded three assists. Vermont has won each of the last three games in the series.
Next: UAlbany visits Binghamton on Saturday, March 20.