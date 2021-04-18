UAlbany bounces back with win over UMass Lowell

Score: UAlbany 15, UMass Lowell 8
 
Location: Cushing Field in Lowell, Mass.
 
Records: UAlbany (9-5, 6-1) | UMass Lowell (3-7, 2-5)
 
Short Story: Kyla Zapolski and Madison Conway power women’s lacrosse to victory at UMass Lowell, 15-8.
 
Key Stats

Head Coach Katie Rowan Thomson: “I’m proud of our team’s fight and for players stepping up and finding a way to get the job done.  It’s a tough day trip to play against such a gritty UMass Lowell team, so I’m happy with how our team responded.  It was a great competition leading up to our next America East contest.”
 
How it Happened

  • One minute after the opening draw, Madison Conway found Kyla Zapolski to give UAlbany a 1-0 lead.  Conway put UAlbany up 2-0 with 25:36 remaining after successfully converting a free-position attempt.
  • UMass Lowell scored just over 30 seconds of game time later, cutting UAlbany’s lead to 2-1, before Sarah Falk scored on a free-position attempt with 24:27 remaining in the first to put UAlbany back up by two.
  • The teams traded the next three goals before UAlbany scored three-straight to go up 7-3 with 1:06 remaining in the half.  The River Hawks added one final goal in the first, eight seconds before the break, to make the halftime score 7-4.  UAlbany outshot UMass Lowell 17-11 in the first half, including 14-8 in shots on target.
  • The River Hawks scored the first two goals of the second half, cutting to within one with 27:47 to go.  UAlbany responded, scoring three-straight to take a 10-6 lead with 21:09 left.  Starting with UMass Lowell’s goal with 19:58 to go, the teams traded the next three scores over the ensuing three-plus minutes.
  • UAlbany scored each of the game’s final four goals, starting with back-to-back scores from Kendra Harbinger with 14:34 and 10:37 remaining.  Two goals in the final 6:02 for the Great Danes gave UAlbany a 15-8 victory.
  • UAlbany narrowly outshot UMass Lowell 29-25 in the game, including 23-18 in shots on target.  The Great Danes assisted on 10 of their 15 goals against the River Hawks.  UMass Lowell narrowly edged out UAlbany, 14-11, in total draws. 

Next: UAlbany hosts #6 Stony Brook on Saturday, April 24.

