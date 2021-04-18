UAlbany bounces back with win over UMass Lowell

Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday night the two seed in the Class A Capital Division was decided with Averill Park's win over La Salle. On Saturday afternoon the two spot in the Grasso Division was on the line between Queensbury and Niskayuna.

Niskayuna struck first. Silver Warriors quarterback Dan Quinn found Aeden Woodward before getting sacked and the wideout dragged tacklers down to the five yard line, setting up a Nisky first and goal. Dan Quinn punched it in on a QB keeper from there to put Niskayuna up 7-0.