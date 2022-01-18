UAlbany basketball teams fighting through injury

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Both the UAlbany men’s and women’s basketball teams have had their fair share of injury troubles heading into their matchups with UMBC on Wednesday.

The men lost their leading scorer Dre Perry for the season, after already losing multiple players to season-ending injuries. Not only did they lose their leading scorer in Perry, they also lost a leader. Now, veteran guys like Jamel Horton will have to fill the void.

Horton has come alive in conference play, averaging 17 points per game in the first four America East contests. He will not only need to continue to make up for the loss of Perry’s scoring, the senior will also need to take on an increased leadership role. “I think at the beginning of the season, we looked at Jamel and Dre as two of our leaders,” said head coach Dwayne Killings. “Both in what they say but most importantly what they do, and I think Jamel really has to be an every day guy. I think Dre definitely was, I think Jamel’s got to be that. I think guys respect him a lot, guys like him a lot, they follow him. Now the challenge is, he’s gotten out to a really good start in league play, he’s got to do it every day regardless of who we’re playing against.”

The women’s basketball team has been without two starters in Lucia Decortes and Ellen Hahne. Now, they could be without a third. Freshman guard Lily Phillips went down with an apparent ankle injury in practice Tuesday. “I wish I had an update,” said head coach Collen Mullen. “I don’t. It didn’t look good, that’s all I can say. At the end of the day, these things happen. Luckily we’ve got other guards that can step up. We’ll look to put Morgan in there if we have to, but hopefully it’s something small and she’ll be available but you know, whatever it is, I know the kids are going to step up in her absence just like they have for Ellen and Lucia.”

The women tip-off with UMBC at home at 11:00 AM, while the men travel to take on the Retrievers at 7:00 PM.