UAlbany baseball’s Jon Mueller named America East Coach of the Year

Boston, M.A. (NEWS10) — In his 22nd season as UAlbany head coach, Jon Mueller earned America East Coach of the Year honors. He led a group of five players who earned a total of seven awards on the 2021 America East All-Conference Teams.



Mueller led the Great Danes to a 20-18 overall record and America East Baseball Division A first-place finish heading into the postseason. Under Mueller’s guidance, the UAlbany defense had an America East-leading .974 fielding percentage and drew a conference-high 193 walks. The award is Mueller’s third of his coaching tenure, as he won his last award in 2019 and his first in 2004.



Johnny Marti and Brad Malm led UAlbany player awards with their All-Conference First Team selections. Malm was also named a member of the All-Academic Team for his 3.55 GPA studying sociology. The yearly awards bring his career total to three, as he was named a 2019 All-Conference Second Team selection as a sophomore. Marti earned the award in his first season as a member of the Great Danes after he transferred from the University of Delaware. Prior to Delaware, the redshirt junior attended Lafayette College where he was a Patriot League All-Conference First Team selection.



Malm, a redshirt junior, ranks fourth in NCAA Division I with 0.47 doubles per game. He leads the America East with 21 total doubles and 58 total hits. He also ranks top-five with 36 RBIs and 93 total bases. In addition, he also has a conference-leading 117 fielding assists while only committing four errors as the team’s shortstop.



Marti leads the America East in total hits (58), total bases (98) and sacrifice flies (five). His batting average (.360), runs scored (39) and slugging percentage (.609) all rank second in the conference. He is also top-five in triples (four) and home runs (seven).



Starting pitcher Ray Weber and designated hitter Josh Gurnack each earned All-Conference Second Team honors. In addition, Gurnack earned his third-straight All-Academic Team selection for his 3.86 GPA studying Human Biology.



Weber, a redshirt junior, has a team-leading 7-1 record, 3.48 ERA and 75.0 innings pitched. His seven wins rank third in the conference, only behind Pitcher of the Year Nicholas Sinacola from Maine and All-Conference First Team selection Nick DeGennaro from Stony Brook. Weber’s selection is the second of his career, as he was named 2019 All-Conference Second Team.



Gurnack, a redshirt junior, split time this season between catcher and designated hitter for UAlbany. He had a .270 batting average, 13 runs scored, 20 RBIs and a .344 on-base percentage serving primarily as UAlbany’s fifth hitter in the batting order.



Redshirt freshman Anthony Germinerio rounded out UAlbany’s All-Conference honorees with his All-Rookie Team selection. The Troy, N.Y. native had a 3.97 ERA with a team-leading 54 strikeouts, including a 14-strikeout game against Hartford on April 23. He served as UAlbany’s No. 2 pitcher in the starting rotation behind Weber.



The Great Danes next take the field on Thursday, May 27 in the America East Championships against NJIT. UAlbany’s first game of the double-elimination tournament against the Highlanders is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. at Joe Nathan Field in Stony Brook, N.Y.