UAlbany backup QB transferring

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany backup quarterback Griffin Dahn will stay at home in Ohio for his redshirt senior season. He’ll play out his final year of eligibility at the University of Findlay. In a Twitter post, the Nevada transfer referenced the journey his football career has taken, and how excited he is to “finish my college career the way I want.”

It has been quite the journey so far, but with one year left to play, I’ve decided to head back home and play for @UFOilersFB. Excited and extremely grateful for the opportunity to finish my college career the way I want. Let’s DOMINATE. @CoachRobKeys @KoryAllen @KyleOhradzansky pic.twitter.com/ueKBUVRBB9 — Griffin Dahn (@Dahn0833) March 24, 2020

Dahn competed for the Great Danes’ starting job in training camp in a battle Head Coach Greg Gattuso called “very close” until the redshirt junior broke his hand. Jeff Undercuffler took the reins at tat point and never let go.