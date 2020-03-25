Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

UAlbany backup QB transferring

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany backup quarterback Griffin Dahn will stay at home in Ohio for his redshirt senior season. He’ll play out his final year of eligibility at the University of Findlay. In a Twitter post, the Nevada transfer referenced the journey his football career has taken, and how excited he is to “finish my college career the way I want.”

Dahn competed for the Great Danes’ starting job in training camp in a battle Head Coach Greg Gattuso called “very close” until the redshirt junior broke his hand. Jeff Undercuffler took the reins at tat point and never let go.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak