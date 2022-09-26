ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For head coach Greg Gattuso and company getting that first win of the season meant a lot, but the question now becomes how will they keep stacking wins moving forward?

In their 45-26 win over Central Connecticut State the Great Danes put up over 400 yards of total offense and the defense caused a turnover and turned it into points on a 77 yard fumble return for a touchdown by Joseph Greaney. In addition, the Great Danes sacked Blue Devils quarterback Shon Mitchell three times.

Transfer running back Todd Sibley believes that in order to keep winning they have to learn and build off the good things they did against CCSU.

“Now that we got a chance to see what it feels like we can build off of this. Obviously we have a bye week next week so we’re not going to have a game but we can learn from everything we felt today everything we experienced today and we can take it into our game the following week,” said Sibley. “I like how we’re playing right now. Defensively I think they grew up a lot today umm offensively I think that we’re still piecing things together really well and I think special teams is playing together too. So honestly I would like to play again coming up this weekend, but you know the way the schedule is so,” Sibley added.

UAlbany will be back on the gridiron on October 8 against Monmouth.