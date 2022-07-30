ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The U.S. Women’s Tackle National Team is vying for a fourth straight IFAF Women’s World Championship, and the team has enlisted the help of a local product to help them achieve the four-peat.

Albany, NY, native Alaina Lange has landed on the roster for the national team, and will be joining the squad in Finland this weekend for the opening round of the World Championship.

Lange plays wide receiver for the New York Knockout, a member of The Women’s Football Alliance. Now she’s calling on her soccer background, serving as the kicker and punting for the U.S.

Lange relishes the opportunity to represent her country in this year’s championship.

“It is definitely the goal of just about every women’s (tackle) football player,” said Lange. “It’s competing against, and competing with the best of the best, not just within the United States, but the entire world. And there really is no greater honor.”

Lange and the national team begin their pursuit of the four-pear with an opening round matchup Saturday night against Germany.