ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Boxing legend Mike Tyson returned to where his career began Saturday night: Albany’s Empire Plaza Convention Center. This time, he put on the headset instead of the boxing gloves.

Tyson was on the call for Mike Tyson’s Fight Night, a Cage Wars and Sticker Mule Event. The 14-fight amateur MMA card was streamed for free on Stimulus, with Tyson providing commentary.

The card was filled with action-packed fights, including Diego Dejesus beating Alex Gluzman by unanimous decision to take the bantamweight title.