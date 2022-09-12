CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two new turf fields are ready to use in the Shenendehowa Central School District. The fields are located behind Koda Middle School and will be used to help the district’s physical education program.

Voters approved the $26.5 million capital project in May to fund the turf construction. The fields will also be used for lacrosse, soccer and field hockey games.

“I couldn’t be prouder of what we were able to accomplish because I do think it does revolutionize Phys Ed for our middle school students as well for the interscholastic program,” Shenendehowa High School Athletic Director Chris Culnan said.

Officials said there is little maintenance that needs to be done to the fields, and they can be used all day for multiple sports.