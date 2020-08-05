Two Mohawks are using the summer to prepare for college ball

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shen grad Jake Reinisch and pitcher Teddy McGraw are two of five high school seniors that play for the Mohawks this summer. They are also going to be teammates in college at Wake Forest.

The ICBL has given them a chance to prepare for the next level together,

“it’s good to be able to see each other on the ball field every week, and just talk, even if it’s not about baseball or even if it is about baseball,” said Reinisch,

“We spend about three days a week together. You know we talk in the dugout whenever we can,” McGraw said.

Head Coach Greg Christodulu who also coached Reinisch at Shen said getting used to playing at this level will help them,

“for those guys going into the ACC, it’s a different ball game, it’s a little faster, the pace is much faster. So it’s been an adjustment period for the younger guys to get up to speed with the competitiveness.”

The pair are planning on rooming together at Wake Forest.