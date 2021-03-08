Two Great Danes take home weekly awards

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the second-consecutive week, University at Albany goalkeeper Liam Donnelly has been named America East Men's Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week.

Donnelly, a graduate student from Yorktown Heights, N.Y., has now been named Defensive Player of the Week two times in two possible opportunities as a member of the Great Danes' program. In the team's one game last week, a 16-6 victory over Hartford to open America East play, Donnelly recorded 10 saves on the day, stifling the Hawks' offense.

Donnelly currently leads the America East with a .571 save percentage, and ranks second with a 7.58 goals-against average. This week, he was named alongside Offensive Player of the Week Michael McCormack from Vermont, and Rookie of the Week Dylan Pallonetti from Stony Brook.

#18 UAlbany is scheduled to host Vermont on Saturday, March 13.